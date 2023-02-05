Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

