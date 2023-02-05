Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

