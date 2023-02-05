Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.