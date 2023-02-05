Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also commented on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE ABEV opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
