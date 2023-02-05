América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NYSE AMX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

