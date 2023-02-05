America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,407,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRMT opened at $95.77 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

