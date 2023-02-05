Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $878.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.