Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 320,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 929,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Angi Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Recommended Stories

