Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,640 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,300 ($16.06) to GBX 1,640 ($20.25) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,269.60.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

