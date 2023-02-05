Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider John J. Suydam Sells 33,334 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APO stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

