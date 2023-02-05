Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.49.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

