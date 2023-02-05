Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

