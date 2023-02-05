Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,097.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

