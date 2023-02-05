Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

