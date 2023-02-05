Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

