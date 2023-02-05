Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

