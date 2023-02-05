Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 330,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,042,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $144,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 84,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

