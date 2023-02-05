Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

