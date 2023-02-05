Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $145.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.