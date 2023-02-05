Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

