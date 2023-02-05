Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

