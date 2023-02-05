Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.