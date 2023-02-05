Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 94,211 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARES opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.13.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.
Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.
