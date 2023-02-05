Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 94,211 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

