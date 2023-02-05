Aries Wealth Management Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,952.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

