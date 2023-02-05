Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,048 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

