Arlington Partners LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 84,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 204,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 187,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 317,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

