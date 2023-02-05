Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $116.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16.
Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics
In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
