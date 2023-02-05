Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $116.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.