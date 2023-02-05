Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

