Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

