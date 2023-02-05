Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.
NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.
In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
