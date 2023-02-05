Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE ASAN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

