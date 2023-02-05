ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($411.96) to €368.00 ($400.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASM International from €375.00 ($407.61) to €378.00 ($410.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $358.34 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $381.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $275.00.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

