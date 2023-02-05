ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.60. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$588.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$611.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6904281 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

