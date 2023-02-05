Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,925.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.