Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $198.19 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.