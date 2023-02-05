Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) CEO Gavin Constantine Michael Sells 340,002 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $540,603.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,446,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bakkt Trading Down 4.5 %

BKKT stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

