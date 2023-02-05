Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.55.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.69.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$201,431.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$587,107.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

