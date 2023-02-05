Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.55.
BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
TSE:BLDP opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.