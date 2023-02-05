Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Bank OZK by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bank OZK by 103.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

