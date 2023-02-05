BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

