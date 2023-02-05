Barclays PLC Acquires 9,415 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

RHP opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

