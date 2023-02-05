Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 338,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock worth $2,439,984 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

