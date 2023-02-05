Barclays PLC Buys 33,374 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 692.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

