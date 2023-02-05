Barclays PLC Buys 35,356 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hilltop by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hilltop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilltop Trading Up 0.7 %

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

HTH opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.