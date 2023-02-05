Barclays PLC Buys 44,119 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

