Barclays PLC Buys 8,167 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $186.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

