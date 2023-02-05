Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 968,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 203,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

