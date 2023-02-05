Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

