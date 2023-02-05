Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after acquiring an additional 368,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after purchasing an additional 115,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.5 %

FNV opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.59.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.