Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

