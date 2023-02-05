Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

LBAI opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.