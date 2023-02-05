Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

