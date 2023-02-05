Barclays PLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $482.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

